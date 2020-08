"Pechito" por una penalización largó último y tras una gran remontada fue octavo en Alemania

.@pechito37 🇦🇷 showed the #GRSupraGT4's potential on the final day of the @DtmTrophy round at the @lausitzring_de 🇩🇪.



The @FIAWEC championship leader set the fastest qualifying time and stormed to P8 in the 30-minute race, starting from the end of the grid following a penalty pic.twitter.com/zoYGnKLdgZ